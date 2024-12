Introducing our 1000mg Distillate Infused Gummies in Sweet Starburst flavor, a burst of fruity goodness that will send your taste buds soaring. Experience the classic and sweet taste of strawberries as you savor each delectable piece. Crafted to perfection, each gummy contains a potent 100mg of THC, offering an invigorating and uplifting experience. With 10 pieces per bag, our gummies provide a total of 1000mg of pure delight. Whether you're looking to add some brightness to your day or seeking a burst of inspiration, our Sweet Starburst gummies are the perfect companion for your adventurous endeavors. Get ready to shine like a star with each delightful bite.

