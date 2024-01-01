MOON DUST - 1G LIVE RESIN CARTRIDGE - DIABLO

by MOONDUST
THC —CBD —

About this product

Experience the energizing effects of our Diablo live resin sativa cartridge. Made from the highest quality cannabis material, our live resin extraction process preserves the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids for a more flavorful and potent experience. With its invigorating and uplifting effects, Diablo is perfect for those looking for a burst of creativity and productivity.

About this brand

MOONDUST
MOONDUST
Shop products
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink.
https://ilovemoondust.com/

License(s)

  • OK, US: PAAA-LB8B-DFCC
