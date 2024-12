Introducing our 2000mg Hybrid Sour Apple Gummies. With a potent 100mg of THC per piece and 20 pieces per bag, these gummies offer a harmonious blend of relaxation and euphoria. Crafted to perfection, our gummies provide a consistent and enjoyable experience with every bite. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or seeking a balanced uplift, our Hybrid Sour Apple Gummies are the perfect choice. Elevate your experience with the delightful taste of sour apple, coupled with the benefits of a well-rounded hybrid strain.

