Our 2000mg Sativa Strawberry Gummies, are a burst of uplifting energy in every bite. With a generous 100mg of THC per piece and 20 pieces per bag, these gummies offer an invigorating and joyful experience. Crafted with precision, our gummies ensure a consistent and enjoyable journey with each serving. Whether you're starting your day with a smile or seeking an extra boost of positivity, our Sativa Strawberry Gummies are the perfect choice. Savor the sweet and classic taste of strawberry while enjoying the energizing effects of a well-balanced sativa strain. Elevate your mood and embrace each delightful piece with enthusiasm.

