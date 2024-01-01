Moon Dust Capsules are made with fast acting THC Nano Powder. Break open a capsule into anything from water to soup. No messy oil or grassy flavor. The powder inside each capsule is odorless flavorless and will dissolve into virtually anything. Or simply swallow it whole. All Moon Dust capsules are made with Nano encapsulated THC powder for faster bio availability than traditional distillate capsules and edibles. These capsules are an excellent way for patients to medicate.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/