Our Pineapple gummies are a tropical vacation in every bite. Made with real pineapple flavor, these gummies are bursting with sweet, juicy goodness that will transport you to a sunny island paradise with every taste. With a perfectly balanced combination of sweetness and tanginess, our Pineapple gummies are a refreshing and indulgent treat that you won't be able to get enough of. Whether you're lounging by the pool or just need a little tropical escape, our Pineapple gummies are the perfect choice for a delicious and satisfying snack.

Made with all natural fruit flavoring. 20 pieces 50mg per piece. Allow 10-15 minutes for onset of effects.

Show more