Our Mango gummies are a tropical escape in every bite. Made with real fruit juices, these gummies are packed with juicy, fruity goodness that will transport you to a sunny paradise with every taste. With just the right balance of sweet and tangy, our Mango gummies are a refreshing and indulgent treat that you won't be able to resist. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or simply crave a sweet and delicious snack, our Mango gummies are the perfect choice for any occasion. Made with all natural fruit flavoring. 20 pieces 50mg per piece. Allow 10-15 minutes for onset of effects.

Show more