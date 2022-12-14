Moon Picks™ THC toothpicks are infused top to bottom and inside out with 90%+ distillate. Uptake of the active ingredients occurs sublingually, allowing the cannabinoids to immediately enter the bloodstream through the vessel-rich tissues within the sublingual cavity. The remaining medication is absorbed via your swallowed saliva. Patients need only small amounts of THC products to deliver a therapeutic effect when medicating through sublingual application.