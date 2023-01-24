For more than five years MoonLion CannaSciences has partnered with licensed cultivators in California to cultivate, specific species to produce our CBD products. Today’s processes extract ratios of 2:1 (CBD: THC), 17:1(CBD:THC) and by combining both have developed from both species an oil ratio 10:1(CBD:THC).



The extraction process carefully cleans/sanitizes every portion of the plant (flowers, leaves, and sticks: TRIM), with food-grade ethanol, gently removing all solvents. What is produced is a CBD rich oil that contains cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, wax, and fats. All remaining parts are activated.



= 15ml = 15 servings



= 150mg average in a bottle



= long shelf-life



=17:1 for lower THC system tolerance



Also available:



2:1 – for high THC system tolerance



10:1 for medium THC system tolerance



Benefits: Analgesic, Anti-diabetic, Anti-emetic, Anti-epileptic, Anti-inflammatory, Anti-proliferative, Anti-psychotic, Anti-bacterial, Anti-ischemic, Anti-psoriatic, Anti-spasmodic, Anxiolytic, Bone stimulant, Immunosuppressive



Our tinctures are coconut oil-based making its qualities easy to use both internally with food and drink or on the skin

Show more