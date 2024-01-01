About this product
Introducing Moon Men’s THCA Moon Rock Double Joint Pack – 9LB Hammer, a luxurious choice for cannabis enthusiasts. Priced at $29.49, this pack features two large joints, each filled with the finest 9lb Hammer Indoor Flower. This selection is perfect for those who appreciate the finer aspects of cannabis consumption.
Savor the Rich Flavors and Potent Effects
The 9lb Hammer Indoor Flower in each joint offers a delightful blend of rich grape flavors and deep earthy undertones. Furthermore, each joint is expertly wrapped in 0.25 grams of premium distillate oil and topped with a generous sprinkle of kief. As a result, you get a potent and unforgettable experience with every puff.
Experience Expert Craftsmanship and Quality
Symphony of Flavors: The 9lb Hammer strain propels you into a realm of intense euphoria with its rich grape and earthy undertones.
Enhanced Potency: The premium distillate oil coating significantly enhances the potency and smoothness of each draw.
Memorable Finishing Touch: Additionally, the radiant kief sprinkle adds an extra layer of potency, making every puff a memorable experience.
Customer Satisfaction and Assurance
Free Shipping on Orders Over $50: Moreover, enjoy the convenience of free shipping on orders exceeding $50.
Guaranteed Satisfaction: Moon Men is dedicated to providing quality products and ensuring customer satisfaction.
Hassle-Free Refunds: In case you’re not completely satisfied, hassle-free refunds are available.
Secure Transactions: Rest assured, your transactions are secure when you shop with confidence.
Moon Men’s THCA Moon Rock Double Joint Pack – 9LB Hammer is more than a cannabis product; it’s an invitation to a world of luxury and relaxation. Whether unwinding after a long day or seeking a special treat, these joints offer an elevated experience.
About this brand
Moon Men
We Pride ourselves on being the industry leader for small batch indoor flowers, pre-rolled joints and edibles . At Moon Men we are passionate about what we do. By putting quality first we allow for a complete “out of this world” experience.
At Moon Men we focus on quality and transparency. All our products are made in house allowing us to have complete control over what we source and put out to the public. Not only do we lead the industry in product quality and bag appeal, we back it up with “full panel” lab tests on all of our Delta 8, HHC, and CBD products.
