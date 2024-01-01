About this product
Welcome to Holy Smoke! Step into the world of handcrafted goodness with our Blackberry Kush Indica Gummies. Let's explore what makes these gummies so extraordinary.
Experience the Essence of Relaxation:
Delta 9: Indulge in 25mg of Delta 9 per serving, offering potent relaxation without overwhelming sedation. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or finding your calm amidst the chaos.
CBD: Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD, providing soothing relief for both body and mind. CBD's anti-inflammatory properties promote overall wellness, making it an ideal addition to your daily routine.
CBN: Enjoy 10mg of CBN per gummy, known for its sedative effects that help you drift off into a restful slumber and wake up feeling refreshed.
Infused Terpenes: Dive into the tantalizing taste of juicy blackberry with a hint of Kush, perfectly encapsulated in each delectable gummy. Infused with the terpenes of Blackberry Kush OG, offering a true-to-strain experience that tantalizes the taste buds and soothes the senses.
Ingredients: Pure cane sugar, filtered water, tapioca syrup, pectin, hemp-derived delta 9 distillate, hemp-derived CBD & CBN isolates, hemp-derived terpenes, citric acid, natural flavoring & coloring (vegetable juice, turmeric & spirulina), sodium citrate
But here's what sets our gummies apart: Crafted with care and precision, each batch of our Blackberry Kush Indica Gummies is lovingly made in our state-of-the-art facility in Texas. We prioritize quality and authenticity – no artificial flavoring, no food coloring, just pure, natural goodness.
Ready to embark on a blissful journey with our Blackberry Kush Indica Gummies? Elevate your cannabis experience with Holy Smoke!
Experience the Essence of Relaxation:
Delta 9: Indulge in 25mg of Delta 9 per serving, offering potent relaxation without overwhelming sedation. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or finding your calm amidst the chaos.
CBD: Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD, providing soothing relief for both body and mind. CBD's anti-inflammatory properties promote overall wellness, making it an ideal addition to your daily routine.
CBN: Enjoy 10mg of CBN per gummy, known for its sedative effects that help you drift off into a restful slumber and wake up feeling refreshed.
Infused Terpenes: Dive into the tantalizing taste of juicy blackberry with a hint of Kush, perfectly encapsulated in each delectable gummy. Infused with the terpenes of Blackberry Kush OG, offering a true-to-strain experience that tantalizes the taste buds and soothes the senses.
Ingredients: Pure cane sugar, filtered water, tapioca syrup, pectin, hemp-derived delta 9 distillate, hemp-derived CBD & CBN isolates, hemp-derived terpenes, citric acid, natural flavoring & coloring (vegetable juice, turmeric & spirulina), sodium citrate
But here's what sets our gummies apart: Crafted with care and precision, each batch of our Blackberry Kush Indica Gummies is lovingly made in our state-of-the-art facility in Texas. We prioritize quality and authenticity – no artificial flavoring, no food coloring, just pure, natural goodness.
Ready to embark on a blissful journey with our Blackberry Kush Indica Gummies? Elevate your cannabis experience with Holy Smoke!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Morning Dew Farms
Our small batch craft farm was established to provide the highest quality hemp available. Our mission is to provide a natural organic product, where each plant is hand cared for, giving the highest level of flavors all within the federal and local legal limits. Located in Leander Tx.
License(s)
- TX, US: 0852973
Notice a problem?Report this item