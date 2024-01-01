Welcome to Holy Smoke! Step into the world of handcrafted goodness with our Blackberry Kush Indica Gummies. Let's explore what makes these gummies so extraordinary.



Experience the Essence of Relaxation:



Delta 9: Indulge in 25mg of Delta 9 per serving, offering potent relaxation without overwhelming sedation. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or finding your calm amidst the chaos.

CBD: Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD, providing soothing relief for both body and mind. CBD's anti-inflammatory properties promote overall wellness, making it an ideal addition to your daily routine.

CBN: Enjoy 10mg of CBN per gummy, known for its sedative effects that help you drift off into a restful slumber and wake up feeling refreshed.

Infused Terpenes: Dive into the tantalizing taste of juicy blackberry with a hint of Kush, perfectly encapsulated in each delectable gummy. Infused with the terpenes of Blackberry Kush OG, offering a true-to-strain experience that tantalizes the taste buds and soothes the senses.



Ingredients: Pure cane sugar, filtered water, tapioca syrup, pectin, hemp-derived delta 9 distillate, hemp-derived CBD & CBN isolates, hemp-derived terpenes, citric acid, natural flavoring & coloring (vegetable juice, turmeric & spirulina), sodium citrate



But here's what sets our gummies apart: Crafted with care and precision, each batch of our Blackberry Kush Indica Gummies is lovingly made in our state-of-the-art facility in Texas. We prioritize quality and authenticity – no artificial flavoring, no food coloring, just pure, natural goodness.



Ready to embark on a blissful journey with our Blackberry Kush Indica Gummies? Elevate your cannabis experience with Holy Smoke!

