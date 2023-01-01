3pk of infused pre-rolls handcrafted with sativa-dominant indoor full nug flower, distillate, full spectrum cannabis-derived terpenes & kief.



MOSS Infused Pre-Rolls are handcrafted with indoor full nug flower, distillate, full-spectrum cannabis-derived terpenes, and kief. These pre-rolls are designed to offer a premium smoking experience, with each one being hand-painted to ensure an even burn. We take pride in our commitment to using only the best, all-natural ingredients in our production process, so you can rest assured that there is no trim, artificial flavors, or harmful chemicals used. Our pre-rolls are infused with a perfect blend of high quality distillate and full-spectrum cannabis-derived terpenes, giving you a full-bodied, flavorful experience with every puff. With a potent blend of premium cannabis ingredients, our Infused Pre-Rolls offer a smooth and satisfying smoking experience that is perfect for both experienced and novice smokers alike.

