2g of premium OG 18 flower, drizzled with a distillate & full spectrum cannabis-derived terpene blend, then tossed in kief for a long-lasting burn. OG 18 is an indica with strong sour citrus and woody flavors that will provide relief and relaxation.



Looking for potent and flavorful cannabis? Look no further than MOSS Infused Nuggs! Crafted with care using only the finest in-house flower, our Infused Nuggs are the perfect choice for those who want an elevated experience. We start with premium-quality cannabis flower that is grown in-house under optimal conditions then carefully infuse each bud with a generous drizzle of high-quality distillate and cannabis-derived terpenes. We add a full-spectrum cannabis-derived terpene blend to enhance the aroma and flavor of the flower. These terpenes are carefully selected to create a complex and satisfying taste profile. Finally, each Infused Nugg is rolled in kief to provide an added boost of potency and a slow-burning, long-lasting experience.

read more