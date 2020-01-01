Mother Humboldt’s products were developed over the last 5 years by Barbara Hagopian as an alternative method for relieving acute/chronic pain. Suffering from chronic pain for over 12 years, Barbara found that prescription medications were too hard on her body. Amazingly, Barbara had a background as an herbal alchemist, studying and experimenting with herbs for over 40 years. Out of sheer desperation to relieve her own chronic pain, Barbara decided to use her specialized herbalist knowledge to create an effective, all natural, and organic topical pain reliever. She experimented with medicinal herbs and other all natural organic oils and compounds targeted specifically for pain relief, and the results of the final product were far more effective than she had hoped for. Due to the progression and severity of her illness, Barbara was unable to continue the manufacture and sales of Mother Humboldt’s. So in 2013, Daniel Phillips, MSW, took over Mother Humboldt’s as sole proprietor. Daniel is a Medical Social Worker with over 23 years of experience in health care. He is passionate about this product because, like Barbara, managing chronic pain is his daily feat. Daniel formed Mother Humboldt’s Inc., a medical non-profit corporation. Using this product over the years, many people have reported significant pain relief from a wide range of conditions, including, but not limited to: arthritis, bursitis, tendonitis, gout, fibromyalgia, neuralgia, shingles, restless leg syndrome, cancer, burns, bruising, menstrual cramps, and general muscle aches and spasms. Mother Humboldt’s Inc. guarantees that all raw ingredients used in our patented formula are inspected for quality assurance and made from only the finest grades of indica and sativa medicinal herbs, as well as all natural, 100% organic oils and compounds, including but not limited to coconut oil, sweet almond oil, glucosamine, chondroitin, arnica oil, and MSM. Mother Humboldt’s patented formula is designed for rapid absorption and deep penetration to work in conjuction with the body’s own natural pain relieving system, neuro-chemicals, and hormones, providing pain relief within 5-10 minutes of application.