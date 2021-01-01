Mountain Crafted BC
THC Distillate - Snap N' Pull Dab
About this product
Our dab containers contain uncut, pure, raw THC oil. Over 85% THC content, incredibly potent, and mixed with the highest quality natural terpenes. Our dab containers are convenient, non-leak and easy to use.
We are 100% Organic & Local. Our product has NO harmful hydrocarbons. Mountain Crafted BC focuses on Quality over Quantity.
