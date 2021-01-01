Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mountain Crafted BC

Mountain Crafted BC

THC Distillate - Snap N' Pull Dab

About this product

Our dab containers contain uncut, pure, raw THC oil. Over 85% THC content, incredibly potent, and mixed with the highest quality natural terpenes. Our dab containers are convenient, non-leak and easy to use.

We are 100% Organic & Local. Our product has NO harmful hydrocarbons. Mountain Crafted BC focuses on Quality over Quantity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!