Our proprietary method of homogenization of cannabinoids and terpenes ensures a wet, glossy consistency that is easy to handle and consume. Our batter is not only potent in cannabinoids but rich in terpenes as well, so it is full of flavor, aroma and potency.
Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Guice is a cross between Original Glue and Orange Valley OG. The flavor profile is a pungent citrus blast with a sour orange and lemon flavor. Known as a balanced hybrid, many consumers enjoy The Guice for its strong physical effects that still allow for daytime activities.
The Guice effects
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
21% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
MPX Melting Point Extracts
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.