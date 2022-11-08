About this product
Our Live Resin concentrates are derived from the highest quality cannabis materials that are harvested and immediately frozen before extraction. This ensures maximum terpene and cannabinoid retention and is unrivaled in taste, potency and effect.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MPX Melting Point Extracts
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.
State License(s)
00000117ESPN93487198