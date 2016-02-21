MPX Melting Point Extracts
Sour Pebbles
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Our flower is meticulously grown with care and attention to the finer details, like gently hand-trimming each flower. The process begins with healthy plants and a passionate staff. It concludes with a superior whole-plant dry and an extended cold-cure process to draw out a smooth smoke and maximum terpene preservation.
Sour Pebbles effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!