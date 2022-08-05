This heady, full-spectrum, concentrate is complex and funky. It features a robust flavor profile that’s earthy, spicy, and musky, while still being slightly sweet. Wookie Girl’s aromas and effects will linger. The Classic Cookie Indica lineage means this live rosin leaves patients sedated while still pleasantly uplifted.
