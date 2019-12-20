Sativa Dominant Hybrid



GENETICS: TANGIE, BANANA SHERBET



FLAVORS: BANANA, CHERRY, CHOCOLATE, TROPICAL



Banana Split is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous Tangie X Banana Sherbet strains. If you’re after an insanely delicious flavor and a long-lasting high, you’ve found it with Banana Split. This lovely lady packs a super delicious sweet fruity cherries and cream flavor into each and every high-powered toke. The aroma follows the same profile, with a lightly tropical overtone that’s accented by sour citrus and heavy cream.



The Banana Split high is just as delectable as the flavor, with effects that are perfect for a lazy day when you need to get-up-and-moving, but don’t have much of anything to really accomplish. It starts with a subtle lift, boosting your mood and leaving you feeling totally euphoric with a sense of cerebral energy and motivation. This is accompanied by a deeply relaxing body high that fills your entire being with a sense of calm without causing sedation or sleepiness in the slightest. Thanks to these effects, Banana Split is said to be great for individuals suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, depression, chronic pain, inflammation, and chronic fatigue. This bud has oversized grape-shaped olive green nugs with bright yellow-orange hairs and a coating of amber crystal trichomes.