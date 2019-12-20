About this product
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
GENETICS: TANGIE, BANANA SHERBET
FLAVORS: BANANA, CHERRY, CHOCOLATE, TROPICAL
Banana Split is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous Tangie X Banana Sherbet strains. If you’re after an insanely delicious flavor and a long-lasting high, you’ve found it with Banana Split. This lovely lady packs a super delicious sweet fruity cherries and cream flavor into each and every high-powered toke. The aroma follows the same profile, with a lightly tropical overtone that’s accented by sour citrus and heavy cream.
The Banana Split high is just as delectable as the flavor, with effects that are perfect for a lazy day when you need to get-up-and-moving, but don’t have much of anything to really accomplish. It starts with a subtle lift, boosting your mood and leaving you feeling totally euphoric with a sense of cerebral energy and motivation. This is accompanied by a deeply relaxing body high that fills your entire being with a sense of calm without causing sedation or sleepiness in the slightest. Thanks to these effects, Banana Split is said to be great for individuals suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, depression, chronic pain, inflammation, and chronic fatigue. This bud has oversized grape-shaped olive green nugs with bright yellow-orange hairs and a coating of amber crystal trichomes.
About this strain
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.
Banana Split effects
Reported by real people like you
82 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Matriarch Premium Cannabis
Grown in the shadow of Mount Rainier in Buckley, WA, Matriarch Premium Cannabis is a producer of premium Washington State Cannabis. With every color spanning the cannabis rainbow and wide terpene profiles on offer, you won't be disappointed.