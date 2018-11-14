About this product
GENETICS: FACE OFF OG, GIRL SCOUT COOKIES
FLAVORS: BAKED GOODS, FLORAL, MINT, SWEET
Do-Si-Dos is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Named for the favorite Girl Scout Cookie, Do-Si-Do has a sweet addicting minty cookie flavor that you won’t be able to get enough of. Just be warned – with its super powerful THC level it’s easy to overdo it.
The smell of Do-Si-Do is just as intoxicating as the flavor, with a sweet minty aroma that’s accented by fresh lime and pine. Once you get past the flavor, the effects are just as addicting. The Do-Si-Do high hits you fast and hard with a cerebral rush of euphoric energy that lasts for only a few moments before fading into a happy stoney introspection. As your mind falls deeper and deeper into itself, a warming body buzz will start to wash over you, first moving down your spine before extending through your limbs, leaving you helplessly sedated and completely couch-locked.
With these hard-hitting effects, Do-Si-Do is said to be perfect for the experienced user suffering from conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, nausea, and depression.
Do-Si-Do buds have conical olive green nugs with bright amber hairs, purple leaves, and a sticky coating of sweet syrupy resin that coats each and every bright frosty white trichome.
About this strain
Dosidos strain info
Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.
Dosidos growing info
Dosidos is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors or outdoors. You can expect an average flowering time of 63 days. Dosidos has a medium to heavy yield ranging 500-900 grams and tends to grow average height indoors, but can grow tall outside. Dosidos will finish in September through October. Dosidos can be grown in traditional soil or through hydroponics.
