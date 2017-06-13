Sativa Dominant Hybrid



GENETICS: BLUE DREAM, DREAM STAR



FLAVORS: FLORAL, SPICY, SWEET



Double Dream is a sativa dominant hybrid strain quite popular amongst the cannabis community. A cross of Dream Star and Blue Dream, Double Dream creates incredibly dense, large, light green buds. Nugs are colored with tan hairs, and liberally coated with trichomes. Double Dream is a treat with a potent dreamy floral scent that will keep you coming back for more.



The flavor is quite complex with a perfect blend of spicy, sweet floral flavors. The smoke sets in at the back of the head as soon as it’s smoked, and shortly thereafter makes its way throughout the rest of your body. The effects are rather calming initially, but will energize you in no time. You do not have to worry about being knocked out by the strain as it allows you to keep a clear head making it great for daytime use. It’s also great for individuals suffering from conditions like pain, anxiety, inflammation and headaches as well.