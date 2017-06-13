About this product
GENETICS: BLUE DREAM, DREAM STAR
FLAVORS: FLORAL, SPICY, SWEET
Double Dream is a sativa dominant hybrid strain quite popular amongst the cannabis community. A cross of Dream Star and Blue Dream, Double Dream creates incredibly dense, large, light green buds. Nugs are colored with tan hairs, and liberally coated with trichomes. Double Dream is a treat with a potent dreamy floral scent that will keep you coming back for more.
The flavor is quite complex with a perfect blend of spicy, sweet floral flavors. The smoke sets in at the back of the head as soon as it’s smoked, and shortly thereafter makes its way throughout the rest of your body. The effects are rather calming initially, but will energize you in no time. You do not have to worry about being knocked out by the strain as it allows you to keep a clear head making it great for daytime use. It’s also great for individuals suffering from conditions like pain, anxiety, inflammation and headaches as well.
The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.
