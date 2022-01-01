About this product
Indica Dominant Hybrid
GENETICS: VELVET COOKIES, VELVET PIE
FLAVORS: EARTHY, HERBAL, SMOOTH
Purp heads unite! Fewer strains are as purple as the aptly named Double Purple Pie. A cross of two deep purple strains: Velvet Pie and Velvet Cookies, the two combined create an unbelievably dark, midnight-purple leaf that stands in stark contrast to the ample trichomes covering this largely Indica dominant strain. With an herbal and earthy flavor, the smoke from this deep purple strain is incredibly smooth.
A favorite of those suffering from PTSD, insomnia, chronic pain, nausea, and depression, Double Purple Pie is a great companion when you’re looking to wind things down.
Matriarch Premium Cannabis
Grown in the shadow of Mount Rainier in Buckley, WA, Matriarch Premium Cannabis is a producer of premium Washington State Cannabis. With every color spanning the cannabis rainbow and wide terpene profiles on offer, you won't be disappointed.