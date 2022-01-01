Indica Dominant Hybrid



GENETICS: VELVET COOKIES, VELVET PIE



FLAVORS: EARTHY, HERBAL, SMOOTH



Purp heads unite! Fewer strains are as purple as the aptly named Double Purple Pie. A cross of two deep purple strains: Velvet Pie and Velvet Cookies, the two combined create an unbelievably dark, midnight-purple leaf that stands in stark contrast to the ample trichomes covering this largely Indica dominant strain. With an herbal and earthy flavor, the smoke from this deep purple strain is incredibly smooth.



A favorite of those suffering from PTSD, insomnia, chronic pain, nausea, and depression, Double Purple Pie is a great companion when you’re looking to wind things down.