Indica Dominant Hybrid



GENETICS: CHERRY PIE, TANGIE



FLAVORS: BERRY, MANGO, SWEET, TROPICAL



An indica dominant hybrid strain created through a cross of the insanely delicious Cherry Pie X Tangie strains, while it may say it’s forbidden, you’ll be tempted to have more and more after one tasty morsel of this delicious bud. The Forbidden Fruit flavor is incredibly smooth and fresh, with a fruity sweet mango taste that’s accented by sweet berries. With little in the way of a skunky smell, this is a perfect strain for discrete toking.



Our Forbidden Fruit buds have dense and intense purple nugs with sparse orange hairs and a thick frosty coating of crystal trichomes that you rarely see. If you like the taste of Forbidden Fruit, you’ll love the high even more. It starts with an uplifted euphoric effect that boosts your mood and leaves you feeling happy and content. As this head high continues, your body will fall victim to a powerful stone that leaves you helplessly couch-locked with a moderate buzzing feeling that eases away any aches or pains and often causes you to fall asleep. Because of these effects, Forbidden Fruit is a favorite of users suffering from chronic pain, insomnia, chronic stress, and migraines.