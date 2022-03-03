If you’re looking for an early morning pick-me-up (minus the alcohol), this bud is totally for you. Mimosa packs bright and happy daytime effects that are perfect for chasing sleep away and giving you a positive mood as you take on your day. You’ll feel an energetic, clear-headed lift at the onset of the high, which fills your brain with euphoric motivation and laser-sharp focus. A light tingle accompanies these effects, resting mainly in the body rather than your head. With these effects, Mimosa is said to be the a favorite of those suffering from conditions such as depression, chronic stress or anxiety, ADD or ADHD, migraines, and nausea or appetite loss. This bud has a sweet and sour tropical citrus flavor with a light berry exhale, almost like a fresh mimosa! The aroma follows the same profile, although with an influx of woody florals and fresh earthy herbs. Our Mimosa buds have rounded dense green nugs with lots of dark orange hairs and a coating of bright white crystal trichomes.