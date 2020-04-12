Balanced Hybrid



GENETICS: MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP, SUNSET SHERBET



FLAVORS: CHOCOLATE, HERBAL, MINT



An evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the deliciously potent Sunset Sherbet and Mint Chocolate Chip strains, Rainbow Chip is named for its super delicious fruity flavor and vibrant appearance. Rainbow Chip is the perfect flavorful bud for any hybrid lover. This lovely lady has a sweet fruity chocolate flavor with hints of minty herbs and sour citrus, too. The aroma is very fruity and sweet with an herbal chocolatey overtone that is almost like a bowl of sweet chocolate mint ice cream.



The Rainbow Chip high comes roaring in almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a heavy tingly effect that quickly spreads throughout your entire physical form. You’ll feel motivated and energized with a sense of euphoria and focus that quickly turns social, lending itself well to any creative circumstance or conversation you run into. Thanks to these long-lasting effects, Rainbow Chip is often chosen by those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress or PTSD, depression, chronic fatigue and ADD or ADHD. Our Rainbow Chip buds have dense grape-shaped lime green nugs with thin light orange hairs and a thick frosty coating of tiny white and amber crystal trichomes.