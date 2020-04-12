Rainbow Chip Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this product
Balanced Hybrid
GENETICS: MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP, SUNSET SHERBET
FLAVORS: CHOCOLATE, HERBAL, MINT
An evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the deliciously potent Sunset Sherbet and Mint Chocolate Chip strains, Rainbow Chip is named for its super delicious fruity flavor and vibrant appearance. Rainbow Chip is the perfect flavorful bud for any hybrid lover. This lovely lady has a sweet fruity chocolate flavor with hints of minty herbs and sour citrus, too. The aroma is very fruity and sweet with an herbal chocolatey overtone that is almost like a bowl of sweet chocolate mint ice cream.
The Rainbow Chip high comes roaring in almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a heavy tingly effect that quickly spreads throughout your entire physical form. You’ll feel motivated and energized with a sense of euphoria and focus that quickly turns social, lending itself well to any creative circumstance or conversation you run into. Thanks to these long-lasting effects, Rainbow Chip is often chosen by those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress or PTSD, depression, chronic fatigue and ADD or ADHD. Our Rainbow Chip buds have dense grape-shaped lime green nugs with thin light orange hairs and a thick frosty coating of tiny white and amber crystal trichomes.
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Sunset Sherbert and Mint Chocolate Chip were crossed to create Rainbow Chip. Part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain uses the terpene influences and vigorous growth of Mint Chocolate Chip as their male; once combined with the sweeter influence of the female Sunset Sherbert, the flavor is indescribably tasty.
Rainbow Chip effects
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Matriarch Premium Cannabis
Grown in the shadow of Mount Rainier in Buckley, WA, Matriarch Premium Cannabis is a producer of premium Washington State Cannabis. With every color spanning the cannabis rainbow and wide terpene profiles on offer, you won't be disappointed.