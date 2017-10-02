About this product
GENETICS: GIRL SCOUT COOKIES, PINK PANTIES
FLAVORS: FRUITY, HONEY, SWEET
Sherbet, or Sunset Sherbet is an indica dominant hybrid strain that is a potent cross between the hugely popular Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties strains. This dank bud boasts a myriad of mild indica and sativa effects. Sherbet has a delicious aroma of sweet fruity honey and a taste of fruity yogurt and honey with a sweet earthy aftertaste that intensifies as you exhale. Sherbet buds have enormous dense Christmas-tree-shaped, minty green nugs covered in long, twisty fiery orange hairs. These nugs are caked in a thick layer of frosty white trichomes and are sticky with delicious resin.
Users describe the Sherbet high as having an immediate jolt of uplifted cerebral energy that leaves you social and euphoric accompanied by a full-body relaxing body buzz that leaves you warmed and at ease. The combination of these well-balanced effects will leave you pain free in mind and body as well as having a relaxed carefree attitude. Due to these potent effects, this bud is ideal for those suffering from stress, pain, and depression.
About this strain
Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", and "Sunset Sherbert" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. The average price per gram of Sherbert is $20, but may vary based on your location. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.
Sherbert effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with