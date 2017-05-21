About this product
Mr. Honey Sour Chem 1G Crumble
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this strain
Sour Chem, also known as "Chemdog Sour Diesel," "Chemdawg Diesel," and "Chem Sour," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Reservoir Seeds that combines champion genetics from Chemdog D and Sour Diesel. With a sharp sour bite, Chemdog Sour Diesel has a funky fuel and earthy pine aroma that stuns the senses. Its buzzing euphoria leaves you feeling elevated and uplifted, but anxiety-prone individuals should tread carefully with this high-flying sativa.
