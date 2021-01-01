About this product

Cannabis infused peanut butter balls. Organic, gluten free, and vegan. These treats are sure to leave you happy and satisfied. Each ball has been dosed out to 10mgs of Thc allowing for the consumer to micro dose at their own accord. These balls have been made in small batches and prepared by hand, giving them the assurance of quality and love. And.... there are more fun flavors to come. Like, CBD balls and Mr.Pbudd'ys Nud'da Bud'da Big Ballz. A macro dose of balls dosed out at 25mgs each. For those who can take the High!!