Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mt. Baker Gardens

Mt. Baker Gardens

Gummy Bears

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Gummy Bears effects

Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!