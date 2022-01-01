Munchie’s Refreshing Mint Tincture is exactly as light and flavorful as it sounds. Shake the bottle before using then fill the dropper and squirt under your tongue. Hold for 1 – 2 minutes, then swish around your mouth before swallowing. The longer you keep in your mouth, the higher the absorption.



Ingredients: Organically grown Broad spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, grape seed oil, hemp seed oil, peppermint oil for flavor and stevia.



Warning: Consult with your healthcare provider before using if you are nursing, pregnant or taking medication. If adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult with your physician. Keep out of reach of children.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.