About this product

Venus Grinder is our new 2021 MunchMakers design. Groove designed lid promotes smokers with a better grip to easily grind their herbs.



Product Details:

Size

2.2” x 1.6”



Color

Black / Red / Gold / Blue / Silver / Gray / Green / Purple



Material

Aerocraft Grade Aluminum Alloy



Printing

Full Color UV Print / Laser Engraving



4PC Herb Grinder Features:



TOP CHAMBER

PRECISION CNC MILLED from a single unit of Aircraft Grade Aluminum/Zinc, our grinders provide extra toughness, durability and quality.

High quality 600 PPI UV printing technology ensures full rich full color print.

Durable transparent resin dome to protects your print and seals it forever.



GRINDING CHAMBER

Up to 46 diamond curved, razor sharp teeth to get a fine, even grind and effortless shredding.

Powerful magnets provides robust closure, freshness & odor control.

Thin poly o-ring for smooth grinding and less friction.



POLLEN CATCHER

Sturdy Stainless Steel Precision Mesh Screen filters the very fine pollen into the bottom chamber, to increase the potency of your herbs.

*Pollen scraper included, to maximize pollen collection.



BOTTOM CHAMBER

Grooved edge design makes pollen collection and cleaning easier.

designated scrape collection tool included, to pick all these precious grinded gold dust.



ABOUT US

MunchMakers is your ideal partner for customized smoking accessories. Our customization process is a breeze. Just send us your logo/art, and let our design team brainstorm ideas for you. After order, we are involved in every step in the process – from production to packing and shipping. In just a few short weeks, we’ll ship your custom designed product straight to your dispensary/business. You won’t find an easier way to buy a wholesale quantity of a high-quality customized cannabis consumption accessories.



WHOLESALE

MunchMakers offers bulk discounts for amounts as small as 50 units. Your final price will be determined based on the amount you order - Order more, pay less per unit. You can also mix and match colors and multiple graphic designs - we will calculate it all together and offer you the best discount possible.