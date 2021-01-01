About this product

Muscle MX Drops are simply crafted to provide the benefits of premium CBD oil, which delivers balance to the human body. Our Drops go through a double filtration process, resulting in a clean taste without losing any cannabinoids or terpenes.



• Superior Full Spectrum CBD in every product batch

• High-quality manufacturing process for wholesome hemp properties

• Third-party, ISO-certified lab tested to ensure purity and potency

• Measured Dropper included

• Consistency is key

• Take CBD daily

• Mixes well with other food and drinks