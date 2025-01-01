Müv
Our story
MÜV makes medicine. In awe of the healing powers of this plant, we tapped top cannabinoid scientists and researchers to develop MÜV’s medicinal cannabis line. Fueled by expertise, ingenuity, and a relentless dedication to quality, MÜV offers cannabis flower, vapes, extracts, topicals, concentrates, distillates, inhalers, patches, and tinctures to help you feel better.
Pharmaceutical Precision!
Always crafted with the highest GFSI-certified quality standards
Offering time-released THC/CBD with our patent award-winning EnCaps technology
Delivering targeted treatment with our ultra-discreet, comfortably familiar cannabis inhalers.
Made from cold ethanol-extracted concentrates to preserve the quality of naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids
