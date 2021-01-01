Loading…
Muz Muz

Tumeric CBD Salve

Loaded with 100 mg of full-spectrum CBD, our organic all-purpose salve will ease minor aches and scrapes and soothe your skin; breathe it in deep to relieve your congestion.

Safe for the entire face and body, but for external use only.

Cruelty-free and sustainably sourced ingredients. Third party lab tested by the batch.

Allergen Warning: this product contains tree nuts (coconut)

Ingredients: Organic Olive Fruit Oil, Candelilla Wax, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Organic Rosehip Seed Oil, Vitamin E, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Turmeric Oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Extract

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, cure, treat, or prevent any disease.
