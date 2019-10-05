About this product
MXR is our new high-end tincture line, exclusive to Rev Clinics! Our 2nd MXR tincture is called Harmonize. It's 4:1 CBD and essential oils blend for relaxed and aware effects. Besides CBD it features a Digestive Blend, and Dog Walker terpenes.
Divide THC and CBD total by 54 to get the dosage per 0.5ml or approximately HALF a dropper full.
Ingredients: MCT oil, CBD isolate, Digestive Blend (Anise Seed, Peppermint Plant, Ginger Rhizome/Root, Caraway Seed, Coriander Seed, Tarragon Plant, and Fennel Seed essential oils) Dog Walker terpene, THC distillate.
Divide THC and CBD total by 54 to get the dosage per 0.5ml or approximately HALF a dropper full.
Ingredients: MCT oil, CBD isolate, Digestive Blend (Anise Seed, Peppermint Plant, Ginger Rhizome/Root, Caraway Seed, Coriander Seed, Tarragon Plant, and Fennel Seed essential oils) Dog Walker terpene, THC distillate.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MXR is the Swiss army knife of our customers' ever-changing needs. Sublingual tinctures provide patients with a simple and quick dosing method that doesn’t involve combustion or consuming sweet confections. Each of our four distinct formulas are a mixture of isolated cannabinoids, cannabis-derived terpenes, and a blend of homeopathic herbs to achieve a range of desired effects.