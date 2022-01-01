MXR is our new high-end tincture line. Our first MXR tincture is Propel - which is a high energy THC formulation. Propel's ingredient trifecta for it's uplifting effect includes: Lemon and basil essential oils, Limonene (citrus terpene found in fruit peels) and Super Lemon Haze terpene profile (high in humulene, b-caryophyllene, and limonene). Divide THC total by 54 to get the dosage per 0.5ml or approximately HALF a dropper full.



Ingredients: MCT Oil, THC distillate, Lemon oil (Limonene, ß-pinene, ?-terpinene), Basil oil (Linalool 1,8-cineole (eucalyptol), bergamotene), Super lemon haze terpenes, limonene.