CBD Blemish Cream 15gm

by Myaderm

About this product

Our blemish fighting moisturizer eliminates breakouts and provides deep penetrating hydration for all skin types. Instead of harsh chemicals like Salicylic Acid that cause drying and redness, the active ingredient is all-natural, oil-fighting, inflammation-defeating CBD. This certified formula contains extra-strength blemish-fighting CBD and soothing organic botanical extracts to nourish your skin.
About this brand

Myaderm
Myaderm uses proven pharmaceutical technologies to create innovative cannabinoid products that provide a therapeutic benefit. We produce pharmacist-formulated, transdermal Cannabidiol (CBD) pain creams and topical CBD products for skincare.