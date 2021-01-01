About this product
Myaderm’s proprietary transdermal CBD Pain Cream uses the therapeutic properties of Cannabidiol (CBD) combined with cutting edge transdermal technology to produce fast acting, all-natural pain relief. Made with absolutely pure CBD and all-natural pharmaceutical grade ingredients for long lasting pain relief. CBD Pain Cream is safe for daily use to reduce pain and inflammation without the worry of negative side effects.
Myaderm uses proven pharmaceutical technologies to create innovative cannabinoid products that provide a therapeutic benefit. We produce pharmacist-formulated, transdermal Cannabidiol (CBD) pain creams and topical CBD products for skincare.