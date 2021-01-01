Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Double Strength CBD Pain Cream 15gm

by Myaderm

About this product

Myaderm’s proprietary transdermal Double Strength CBD Pain Cream uses the therapeutic properties of Cannabidiol (CBD) combined with cutting edge transdermal technology to produce fast acting, all-natural pain relief. Now with twice the amount of CBD!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Myaderm
Myaderm
Shop products
Myaderm uses proven pharmaceutical technologies to create innovative cannabinoid products that provide a therapeutic benefit. We produce pharmacist-formulated, transdermal Cannabidiol (CBD) pain creams and topical CBD products for skincare.