About this product
MyadermPM Softgels promote relaxation and sleep. You not only fall asleep faster, you also sleep soundly and wake up energized. The liquid-filled softgels utilize CBD, Melatonin and Chamomile and leave no chalky taste behind like some other pills. Each bottle contains 30 softgels and 750mg of CBD.
About this brand
Myaderm
Myaderm uses proven pharmaceutical technologies to create innovative cannabinoid products that provide a therapeutic benefit. We produce pharmacist-formulated, transdermal Cannabidiol (CBD) pain creams and topical CBD products for skincare.