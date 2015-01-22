About this product

~SUBDUED~

Relax into the soft fruitiness of blueberry juniper bubblegum, with subtle notes of watermelon gummies, and succulent undertones of ripened blueberries rising through the finish. Disengage from the rat race and surrender to the placidity of a muted space where words don’t mean a thing, there isn’t a pace to keep up with, and feeling good is all that matters.