MYCHRON Extracts
Blueberry
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
~SUBDUED~
Relax into the soft fruitiness of blueberry juniper bubblegum, with subtle notes of watermelon gummies, and succulent undertones of ripened blueberries rising through the finish. Disengage from the rat race and surrender to the placidity of a muted space where words don’t mean a thing, there isn’t a pace to keep up with, and feeling good is all that matters.
Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
1,681 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
