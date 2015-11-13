About this product
Orange Creamsicle. Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle's tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety.
Orange Creamsicle effects
Reported by real people like you
131 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
MYCHRON Extracts
MYCHRON Extracts is an Oakland, CA based cannabis lifestyle brand.