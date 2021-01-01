About this product

Data is good, but information and insight is even better. The MyDx app will tell you about the data from your sample and why you should care. Go beyond testing data to find and track the strains that work for you—using your personal experience to translate a strain’s Total Canna Profile (TCP) into actionable, customized knowledge.



Use the app to discover how different strains and their associated TCP affect patient ailments and feelings. Then, track how that strain makes YOU feel, compare your feelings to others, and find the chemical profile that works best for you. Our recommendation engine lets you specify exactly what you want to relieve or how you want to feel, and then hone in on strains by ailment and possible effects to discover your ideal chemical profile. Armed with this insight, you can then locate that strain profile at a nearby dispensary using our mapping feature.



The MyDx app is used in conjunction with the MxDx analyzer, or can be used stand-alone.



Features:

- View information about MyDx recently tested strains with feelings

- Strain recommendation engine

- Narrow search by multiple feelings or ailments

- Import and personalize strains into your database

- Customize ailments you track

- Locate strains at a dispensary near you



Available on both iOS and Android platforms.