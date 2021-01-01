Loading…
Logo for the brand MyDx

MyDx

MyDx™ Sample Inserts (100 for $124.99)

About this product

Disposable sample inserts are used within your MyDx analyzer. Each insert should be used only once to ensure the integrity of the test. Uniquely designed with tiny spikes within the insert to stimulate the sample to release its chemicals and produce a better read.

You can buy inserts individually or in different quantities—with quantity discounts, you can affordably and reliably test samples any time you want to know what’s truly in your cannabis.
