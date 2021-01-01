MyPress Solventless
MyPress Gen. 2 Deluxe Kit
About this product
The Deluxe Package Includes:
(1) My Rosin Press with Lifetime Warranty
(1) Stainless Steel Pollen Press
(1) Silicone Mat, Oil Drop Set
(10) 25 Micron Rosin Bags
(5) Pieces of pre-cut parchment paper
Rosin Press Information:
Pressure: 6 Tons (1400psi x 3 sq in)
Temp range: 100°F – 250°F (37°C – 121°C)
Temp increments of 10°F (~5.5°C)
Digital counter: 0-9999 seconds
Heating & cooling indicator LEDs
Voltage: 110v
Power: 1A/120W
Plate size: 3” x 3”
Axiom Plate Material: Stainless Steel
Frame Material: Hot-Rolled Steel
Weight: 12.9 lbs
Dimensions: height – 11.5”, depth – 10.5”, width – 8.5”
