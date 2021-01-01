About this product

Best, Personal Rosin Press!



Easy • Portable • Lightweight • Efficient



For safety, cost, and efficiency, rosin production is the most widely used and preferred method of extraction. MyPress' Gen. 2 Rosin Press empowers growers, clients, and patients with efficiency and convenience.



This Cutting-Edge Personal Rosin Press Features:



Limited Lifetime Warranty!

Compact, Lightweight & Portable

Easy-to-Use Functions & Features

Little Effort to Exert 6 Tons of Pressure!

Adjustable Temperature Control & Plates

Front Facing Timer

Produces Industry-Standard Yields

Fits on the kitchen counter, or in a Backpack!

Additional Information

Pressure: 6 Tons

Temp range: 100°F – 250°F (37°C – 121°C)

Temp increments of 10°F (~5.5°C)

Digital counter: 0-9999 seconds

Heating & cooling indicator LEDs

Voltage: 110v

Power: 1A/120W

Plate size: 3.07” x 3.07”

Axiom Plate Material: Stainless Steel

Frame Material: Hot-Rolled Steel

Weight: 12.9 lbs

Dimensions: height – 11.5”, depth – 10.5”, width – 8.5”