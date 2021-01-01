Loading…
Logo for the brand MyPress Solventless

MyPress Solventless

Stainless Steel Pollen Press

About this product

This T-Handle Pollen Press is made of 100% Stainless Steel. We have re-enforced all threaded areas to eliminate fatigue and stripping. Our polished finish avoids flaking of the chamber wall that can been seen on similar aluminum designed pollen presses.

100% Stainless Steel
Keep your Rosin clean by minimizing the amount of loose material from running with the oil.
Increased yield potential.
Consistent starting forms allow for easier repetition of desirable results.
Additional Information
100% Stainless Steel
3.5” tall (closed)
OD: 0.98”
ID: 0.77”
Weight: 0.45Lbs
