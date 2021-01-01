About this product

Our proprietary Daily 25 CBD blend contains 750+ mg Hemp Extract CBD per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. 25 mg/ml | 1 ounce bottle.



– Lab Tested

– Made in the USA from Start to Finish

– Sugar Free

– Made with 100% Natural Ingredients

– Wheat Free

– Vegan Friendly

– Less than .3% THC

– Legal in all 50 States

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.