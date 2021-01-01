Myster
Fogpen Kit
About this product
This High-End Kit includes everything you need to be vaping dry herb, wax, & e-liquids on the go. The included Fog Chamber attachment works great with Wax & Oils. The water pipe adaptor allows for use with any 14mm pipe stem. This kit includes 3 Dry Herb/ Wax Attachments that can be prefilled and interchanged on the go to prevent the user from dumping and packing in public.
The High-End Kit Includes:
1 x Fogpen Battery
1 x Fogpen Fog Chamber with pen top cover
1 x Extra Fog Chamber ALL CERAMIC COIL
1 x Extra Fog Chamber Tube
3 x Fogpen Dry Herb / Wax Attachments
1 x Improved E-liquid Attachment
1 x e-liquid replacement coil
1 x USB Charge Cord
1 x Water Pipe Adaptor
1 x Dabber / Poker
